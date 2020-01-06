Listen Live Sports

Indians’ Hernández can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses

January 6, 2020 3:33 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Second baseman César Hernández can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances as part of his $6.25 million, one-year contract with the Cleveland Indians.

The 29-year-old would get $50,000 for 525 plate appearances and $100,000 each for 575 and 625 under the deal announced Dec. 29.

Hernández had spent his entire professional career in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, but they declined to offer him a 2020 contract in his third year of arbitration eligibility. The switch-hitter batted .279 with 14 home runs and 71 RBIs last year.

Hernández has a .277 career average with 46 homers in seven major league seasons. He has played in 161 games each of the past two years.

Cleveland sought a second baseman after declining a $16.5 million option on Jason Kipnis, who became a free agent.

