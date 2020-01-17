Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

IOC, Paralympics join Russian doping court case

January 17, 2020 3:39 pm
 
1 min read
      

BONN, Germany (AP) — The International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee want to have a say on Russia’s doping ban.

With Russia facing a four-year ban on its name and anthem at major events including the Olympics and Paralympics, the IPC said Friday that both bodies filed a formal “notice of intervention” in the Court of Arbitration for Sport case which will decide the matter.

The IPC says it just wants to make sure the punishment is clear-cut.

“The only purpose of this intervention is limited to the interest of the IOC and the IPC that the pronounced sanctions are clear, leave no room for any interpretation and can be applied without any further procedures,” the IPC said in a website statement.

Advertisement

“The purpose of this intervention is not to intervene in the assessment of the consequences or sanctions by CAS.”

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has accused Russia of handing over doctored computer data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory to conceal past cover-ups. WADA also says fake evidence was planted to discredit its star witness, former lab director Grigory Rodchenkov.

The case at CAS is technically between WADA and the Russian anti-doping agency, but third parties are allowed to have a degree of involvement if they would be affected by the sanctions. The Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Paralympic Committee both said they’d filed to seek that status Friday.

If CAS upholds the sanctions, then Russian athletes would face extra vetting using the lab database to indicate whether they ever benefited from cover-ups. That could mean more legal disputes in the run-up to the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo this year.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending