Iona 69, Canisius 66

January 24, 2020 9:10 pm
 
CANISIUS (8-11)

Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Henderson 6-10 4-4 20, Brandon 8-15 0-0 19, White 4-7 1-2 11, Harried 2-9 1-2 5, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Hitchon 1-4 2-4 4, Fritz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-56 8-12 66.

IONA (5-9)

Crawford 7-13 2-2 18, Agee 8-13 6-6 24, Washington 4-12 0-0 8, Ross 3-7 1-2 7, Thiam 0-3 0-0 0, van Eyck 3-5 1-2 8, Cashaw 0-0 0-0 0, Nikolic 1-1 0-0 2, Gist 0-1 0-0 0, Perez 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 10-12 69.

Halftime_Iona 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 10-20 (Henderson 4-5, Brandon 3-5, White 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Hitchon 0-1, Harried 0-3), Iona 5-23 (Agee 2-4, Crawford 2-5, van Eyck 1-3, Gist 0-1, Thiam 0-3, Washington 0-3, Ross 0-4). Fouled Out_van Eyck. Rebounds_Canisius 30 (Johnson 11), Iona 30 (Washington 7). Assists_Canisius 15 (Johnson 10), Iona 15 (Washington 7). Total Fouls_Canisius 15, Iona 13. A_1,538 (2,611).

