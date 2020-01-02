Iona looks to extend streak vs St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (3-6, 0-0) vs. Iona (2-5, 0-0)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over St. Peter’s. In its last 10 wins against the Peacocks, Iona has won by an average of 7 points. St. Peter’s’ last win in the series came on March 1, 2015, a 68-60 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tajuan Agee, E.J. Crawford, Isaiah Washington, Asante Gist and Isaiah Ross have combined to account for 85 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 85 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.ACCURATE AGEE: Agee has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iona is 0-5 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gaels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Peacocks. Iona has 31 assists on 72 field goals (43.1 percent) over its past three games while St. Peter’s has assists on 27 of 69 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.6 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 15.2 offensive boards per game and 16.8 per game over their last five games.

