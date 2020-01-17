Iona, Marist meet in conference play

Iona (3-8, 1-3) vs. Marist (2-13, 1-5)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Iona takes on Marist. Iona fell short in a 70-69 game at home to Niagara on Sunday. Marist lost 74-66 on the road to Monmouth on Thursday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Iona has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Marist has leaned on freshmen. For the Gaels, seniors Tajuan Agee, E.J. Crawford, Isaiah Washington and Asante Gist have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Michael Cubbage, Tyler Sagl and Tyler Saint-Furcy have collectively scored 42 percent of Marist’s points this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Gaels have given up just 71 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 75.3 per game they allowed over seven non-conference games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 15.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 55.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Gaels are 0-8 when they allow at least 70 points and 3-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 70. The Red Foxes are 0-11 when allowing 62 or more points and 2-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Marist has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 59.3 points while giving up 67.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona as a team has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

