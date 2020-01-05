Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
IOWA 77, NORTHWESTERN 51

January 5, 2020 6:34 pm
 
IOWA (11-3)

Czinano 9-14 3-4 21, Ollinger 4-6 3-4 11, Doyle 6-10 2-3 15, Mak. Meyer 3-5 0-0 9, Sevillian 1-3 0-0 3, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-6 0-0 3, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Meg. Meyer 1-1 0-0 3, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-2 0-0 0, Warnock 4-6 2-2 12, Totals 29-54 10-13 77.

NORTHWESTERN (12-2)

Scheid 3-8 0-0 7, Wolf 1-2 0-0 2, Burton 3-8 2-4 10, Pulliam 10-23 4-7 25, Wood 1-4 1-2 3, Shaw 1-1 0-0 2, Galernik 0-3 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-5 0-0 2, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Sancataldo 0-1 0-0 0, Satterwhite 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-56 7-13 51.

Iowa 24 9 19 25 —77
Northwestern 13 8 18 12 —51

3-Point Goals_Iowa 9-14 (Doyle 1-1, Mak. Meyer 3-4, Sevillian 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Meg. Meyer 1-1, Taiwo 0-1, Warnock 2-3), Northwestern 4-21 (Scheid 1-6, Burton 2-5, Pulliam 1-5, Galernik 0-1, Hamilton 0-3, Sancataldo 0-1). Assists_Iowa 24 (Doyle 7), Northwestern 15 (Burton 5). Fouled Out_Northwestern Burton. Rebounds_Iowa 38 (Ollinger 12), Northwestern 25 (Scheid 5). Total Fouls_Iowa 13, Northwestern 14. Technical Fouls_None.A_1,843.

