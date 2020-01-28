Iowa State looks to knock off No. 1 Baylor

No. 1 Baylor (17-1, 6-0) vs. Iowa State (9-10, 2-4)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor looks to give Iowa State its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on Dec. 8, 2019. Baylor remains unbeaten against Big 12 opponents this season.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the charge for the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton has paired with Haliburton and is putting up 15.1 points per game. The Bears are led by Jared Butler, who is averaging 15.8 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bears have allowed only 55.2 points per game to Big 12 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 60.3 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Haliburton has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cyclones are 4-10 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Baylor defense has held opponents to just 58.6 points per game, the fifth-lowest in Division I. Iowa State has given up an average of 72.5 points through 19 games (ranked 230th, nationally).

