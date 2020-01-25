IUPUI 89, Oakland 85, OT

IUPUI (6-16)

Burk 12-24 7-10 39, Weatherford 3-10 1-2 7, Minnett 10-24 4-5 30, Goss 1-3 0-0 2, Tyson 1-3 0-0 2, Kenyon 2-4 2-2 7, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Depersia 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 14-19 89.

OAKLAND (7-15)

Lampman 3-7 3-3 12, R.Williams 6-19 1-2 18, Hill-Mais 6-15 8-10 20, Kangu 1-3 4-4 6, Brechting 3-11 4-7 10, Maddox 4-10 0-0 11, Oladapo 2-6 4-5 8, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Pittman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 24-31 85.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 15-34 (Burk 8-15, Minnett 6-14, Kenyon 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Weatherford 0-2), Oakland 11-30 (R.Williams 5-14, Maddox 3-5, Lampman 3-7, Kangu 0-1, Monroe 0-1, Hill-Mais 0-2). Fouled Out_Goss. Rebounds_IUPUI 50 (Goss 18), Oakland 36 (Brechting 13). Assists_IUPUI 20 (Minnett 5), Oakland 16 (Kangu 9). Total Fouls_IUPUI 23, Oakland 18. A_3,644 (3,000).

