IUPUI looks to end streak vs Oakland

IUPUI (5-16, 1-7) vs. Oakland (7-14, 2-6)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to extend IUPUI’s conference losing streak to five games. IUPUI’s last Horizon win came against the Green Bay Phoenix 93-78 on Jan. 5. Oakland lost 80-50 loss at home against Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while Brad Brechting has put up 10 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 19.2 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 15.3 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 65.8 points per game against Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 59.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 38.8 percent of the 152 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 41 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-9 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 7-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Oakland has scored 61 points per game and allowed 83.7 over a three-game home losing streak.

STINGY DEFENSE: Oakland has held opposing teams to 67.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

