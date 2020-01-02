Listen Live Sports

IUPUI, Milwaukee look to end streaks

January 2, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

IUPUI (4-11, 0-2) vs. Milwaukee (5-9, 0-2)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks to extend Milwaukee’s conference losing streak to 14 games. IUPUI’s last Horizon win came against the Green Bay Phoenix 79-68 on Feb. 24, 2019. Milwaukee lost 82-70 at Wright State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Milwaukee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Te’Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, Josh Thomas, DeAndre Abram and Wil Sessoms have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 69 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jaylen Minnett has accounted for 43 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-7 when they allow at least 74 points and 5-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Jaguars are 0-10 when allowing 70 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: IUPUI has lost its last four road games, scoring 57.8 points, while allowing 84.5 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Milwaukee has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.5 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Horizon teams. That figure has slipped to 21 percent during the team’s seven-game losing streak, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

