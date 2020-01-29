IUPUI seeks revenge on Cleveland St.

IUPUI (6-16, 2-7) vs. Cleveland State (8-14, 4-5)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI seeks revenge on Cleveland State after dropping the first matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last met on Dec. 30, when the Vikings shot 53.4 percent from the field and went 7 for 13 from 3-point territory en route to an 82-80 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger, Craig Beaudion and Tre Gomillion have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

Advertisement

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 67.1 points per game against Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Burk has made or assisted on 45 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and seven assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: IUPUI’s Jaylen Minnett has attempted 198 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 11 of 34 over his past three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jaguars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has an assist on 29 of 61 field goals (47.5 percent) over its previous three outings while IUPUI has assists on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 22.5 free throws per game this season and 26.6 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.