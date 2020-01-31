IUPUI seeks revenge on Youngstown St.

IUPUI (6-17, 2-8) vs. Youngstown State (12-11, 5-5)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State goes for the season sweep over IUPUI after winning the previous matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last played each other on Dec. 28, when the Penguins shot 52.5 percent from the field while holding IUPUI to just 44.8 percent on the way to a 10-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Youngstown State’s Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.6 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 20 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 15.8 points.

Advertisement

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Penguins have scored 74.6 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Burk has had his hand in 45 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and eight assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Youngstown State is a flawless 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Penguins are 3-11 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jaguars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has 44 assists on 94 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three outings while IUPUI has assists on 51 of 77 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is rated first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Penguins have averaged 14 offensive boards per game and 17.2 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.