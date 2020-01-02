Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ivanauskas, Cummings lead Colgate over American 65-51

January 2, 2020 9:33 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Colgate finished on a 17-6 run to beat American 65-51 in Thursday night’s Patriot League opener for both teams.

Nelly Cummings scored 14 points, Jordan Burns added 10 with seven assists and Will Rayman had seven points with a career-high 14 rebounds for the Raiders (10-4), who have won four straight.

Mark Gasperini scored 14 points with eight rebounds, Saéed Nelson had 14 with three steals and four assists for the Eagles (4-8), who trailed 35-25 at halftime in losing their third straight.

Colgate plays Army on the road on Monday. American matches up against Boston University at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

