Ivy League play starts for Princeton, Penn

January 3, 2020 6:30 am
 
Princeton (4-8, 0-0) vs. Penn (7-4, 0-0)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton and Penn meet in the first Ivy League game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Princeton finished with eight wins and six losses, while Penn won seven games and lost seven.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Quakers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: Brodeur has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Princeton is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: Penn is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Quakers are 2-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams. The Quakers have averaged 13.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

