Jackson carries NC A&T past Md.-Eastern Shore 91-53

January 11, 2020 7:20 pm
 
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Ronald Jackson had a season-high 22 points plus 12 rebounds as NC A&T ended its eight-game road losing streak, routing Maryland-Eastern Shore 91-53 on Saturday.

Andre Jackson had 16 points for NC A&T (6-11, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Tyler Maye added 11 points and Kwe Parker had 10.

The Hawks’ 25.7 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a NC A&T opponent this season.

Bruce Guy had 12 points for the Hawks (2-15, 1-1). AJ Cheeseman added eight rebounds.

Da’Shawn Phillip, who was second on the Hawks in scoring heading into the matchup with seven points per game, was held scoreless (0-7).

NC A&T plays Delaware State on the road on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on NC Central at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

