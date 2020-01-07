Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson, Cheese lead Akron over Western Michigan, 84-69

January 7, 2020 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson scored 26 points and Tyler Cheese added a season-high 25 points as Akron stretched its home winning streak to nine games, topping Western Michigan 84-69 on Tuesday night.

Xeyrius Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds for Akron (12-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). He made 3 of 4 3-pointers, Jackson hit 4 of 9 and Cheese made 3 of 7 as the Zips totaled 11 3-pointers in 29 attempts. They made 17 of 20 free throws and forced a season-high 22 turnovers, scoring 32 points after takeaways.

Michael Flowers had 30 points for the Broncos (8-7, 1-1) and Rafael Cruz Jr. added 16 points. Brandon Johnson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Akron faces Ball St. at home on Friday. Western Michigan plays Toledo on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time