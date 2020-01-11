Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson scores 19, Tulsa rallies past Houston 63-61

January 11, 2020 6:44 pm
 
1 min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Darien Jackson scored a career-high 19 points and Tulsa scored the last seven points of the game to Tulsa defeated Houston 63-61 on Saturday.

Marcus Sasser missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, the seventh-straight miss for the Cougars in the last five minutes. After a DeJon Jarreau layup put Houston ahead 60-54, the Cougars were limited to one free throw. In addition to the seven-straight missed shots, Houston had three turnovers.

Jackson’s dunk cut the deficit to four and after seven empty possessions for both teams he followed the Houston free throw with a 3-pointer to cut it to 61-60 with 1:48 to play.

Houston had a turnover Brandon Rachel turned into the lead with a pair of free throws at the 1:09 mark. Then Houston missed a shot and Rachel converted two more free throws with 34 seconds left.

Advertisement

There was another turnover but Tulsa missed the front end of a one-and-one but the Cougars couldn’t convert that into the winner.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Jeriah Horne added 10 points for Tulsa (10-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference).

Caleb Mills had 22 points for the Cougars (12-4, 2-1), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jarreau added 16 points and Sasser 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program