Jackson scores 21 to carry Georgia Southern past Troy 86-57

January 30, 2020 9:20 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Quan Jackson had 21 points as Georgia Southern romped past Troy 86-57 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Crawley had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Southern (13-9, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Calvin Wishart added 13 points. Elijah McCadden had 12 points.

Ike Smith, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest led the Eagles, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

Ty Gordon had 14 points for the Trojans (8-15, 4-8). Nick Stampley added 12 points and eight rebounds. Darian Adams had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Georgia Southern defeated Troy 82-66 on Jan. 16. Georgia Southern takes on South Alabama at home on Saturday. Troy plays Georgia State on the road on Saturday.

