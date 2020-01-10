Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson scores 37 points, UTSA dumps Louisiana Tech

January 10, 2020 12:25 am
 
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 37 points — 24 from 3-point range — and UTSA overwhelmed Louisiana Tech 89—73 on Thursday.

Jackson was 8 of 15 from distance and 11 of 23 overall and made all but one of his eight foul shots. Luka Barisic scored 16 and Keaton Wallace 13. Byron Frohnen grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed four assists.

The Roadrunners (7-9, 1-2 Conference USA) built a 24-8 lead en route to a 53-27 halftime advantage. The win stopped a two game skid though UTSA now has won six of its last nine contests.

Daquan Bracey and Kalob Ledoux led the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1) with 12 points apiece and Derric Jean scored 11.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program