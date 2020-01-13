Listen Live Sports

Jackson sparks North Carolina A&T past Delaware State, 98-77

January 13, 2020 10:30 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) —

Ronald Jackson missed collecting his eighth double-double of the season, putting up 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds for NC A&T (7-11, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Fred Cleveland had 13 points and dished four assists, Devin Haygood added 12 points and Tyrone Lyons 10.

John Crosby scored 28 points to lead the Hornets (2-15, 1-2). Myles Carter added 14 points, Omari Peek-Green contributed 10 points and FAhim Jennto grabbed 10 rebounds.

Delaware State knocked off three-time defending MEAC champion North Carolina Central Saturday on a last-second shot by Crosby that had to be reviewed by officials before the Hornets could celebrate the victory.

