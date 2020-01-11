Listen Live Sports

Jackson spurs UTSA to 80-70 win over Southern Miss

January 11, 2020 6:44 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists and Texas-San Antonio topped Southern Miss 80-70 on Saturday.

Jackson sank 7 of 18 shots for the Roadrunners (8-9, 2-2 Conference USA), including three 3-pointers. Keaton Wallace had 16 points and four assists for UTSA, which earned its sixth straight victory at home.

Artur Konontsuk had 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (4-13, 0-4), who dropped their fourth straight game. Gabe Watson and Boban Jacdonmi both totaled 13 points, while Tyler Stevenson pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

UTSA shot 48% from the floor, including a blistering 15-of-27 effort from 3-point range (56%). The Roadrunners made 13 of 15 free throws. Southern Miss shot 47% overall but just 21% from distance (3 of 14). The Golden Eagles sank 17 of 20 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

