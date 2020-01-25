Jackson St. 71, Grambling St. 53

GRAMBLING ST. (9-11)

Jackson 3-8 3-6 9, Cunningham 2-8 3-4 7, Christon 4-10 0-0 8, I.Smith 2-5 9-12 14, Gaston 1-3 2-3 4, Moss 3-8 0-2 6, Randolph 1-3 0-0 2, Bunch 1-1 1-4 3, Munford 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 18-31 53.

JACKSON ST. (6-14)

James 5-8 3-6 13, McKinnis 4-4 5-6 13, Jarrett 5-13 7-7 20, Wallis 2-6 2-2 6, Griffin 1-8 3-3 5, Lewis 2-4 1-3 6, Ross 3-5 0-0 8, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, McClelland 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 21-27 71.

Halftime_Jackson St. 36-16. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 1-13 (I.Smith 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Moss 0-2, Munford 0-2, Christon 0-3, Cunningham 0-3), Jackson St. 6-20 (Jarrett 3-10, Ross 2-4, Lewis 1-2, Griffin 0-1, James 0-1, McClelland 0-1, Wallis 0-1). Fouled Out_Cunningham, Gaston, Griffin. Rebounds_Grambling St. 28 (Jackson 6), Jackson St. 31 (McKinnis 12). Assists_Grambling St. 6 (Cunningham, Christon, I.Smith 2), Jackson St. 7 (James, Jarrett, Howard 2). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 24, Jackson St. 24. A_267 (8,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.