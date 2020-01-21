Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jacksons pave the way in Toledo’s 83-74 win over Ohio

January 21, 2020 9:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson scored 29 points and Willie Jackson snared 14 rebounds to lead Toledo to an 83-74 win over Ohio on Tuesday.

Luke Knapke scored 22 points, Dylan Anderson 11 and Keshaun Anderson 10 off the bench for the Rockets (10-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference).

Jordan Dartis provided Ohio with its only lead of the game with a 3-pointer a minute-and-a-half in before a 16-6 run by Toledo made it 18-9. Jason Preston made back-to-back layups for Ohio (10-8, 2-3) to tie at 23 with 6:41 before halftime. The Rockets used a 12-5 burst to close the half and they led by double digits for most of the second half.

Preston led the Bobcats with a career-tying 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Ben Roderick scored 11 and Sylvester Ogbonda collected 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate