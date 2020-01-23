Jacksonville 89, Lipscomb 85, OT

JACKSONVILLE (9-12)

Arnold 6-12 4-9 18, Bell 3-4 4-4 10, Barnes 5-13 2-2 15, Santos 4-9 0-0 10, McCallum 5-12 2-3 14, Wood 4-4 5-6 13, Sides 1-2 0-0 3, Norman 1-2 0-0 2, Workman 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-61 17-24 89.

LIPSCOMB (7-13)

Buckland 8-18 4-4 24, Asadullah 8-20 4-6 20, G.Jones 4-7 1-1 9, Johnson 4-12 3-5 12, Fleming 1-5 0-0 2, Miller 2-4 0-0 6, Hazen 0-0 3-4 3, Hobbs 3-3 2-5 9, Cary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 17-25 85.

Halftime_Jacksonville 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 10-23 (Barnes 3-8, McCallum 2-3, Arnold 2-4, Santos 2-6, Sides 1-2), Lipscomb 8-20 (Buckland 4-7, Miller 2-3, Hobbs 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Cary 0-1, Fleming 0-2, G.Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Miller, Hazen. Rebounds_Jacksonville 38 (Bell 17), Lipscomb 32 (Asadullah 10). Assists_Jacksonville 10 (Arnold 3), Lipscomb 13 (Asadullah 8). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 19, Lipscomb 23. A_1,261 (5,028).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.