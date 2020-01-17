Jacksonville looks to extend streak vs Stetson

Stetson (8-11, 2-2) vs. Jacksonville (8-11, 1-3)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Stetson. In its last eight wins against the Hatters, Jacksonville has won by an average of 10 points. Stetson’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2015, a 70-67 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: David Bell has averaged 11.6 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Dolphins. Destin Barnes has paired with Bell and is producing 10.6 points per game. The Hatters have been led by Rob Perry, who is averaging 15.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hatters have given up only 58.8 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 46.5 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Stetson has won its last three road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 53 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dolphins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hatters. Jacksonville has 28 assists on 70 field goals (40 percent) across its past three contests while Stetson has assists on 22 of 64 field goals (34.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson has attempted more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Hatters have averaged 20.7 free throws per game.

