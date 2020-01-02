Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Jacksonville St. fends off Morehead St. 76-72 behind Roub

January 2, 2020 11:41 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Martin Roub scored 21 points with six 3-pointers and Jacksonville State held on to beat Morehead State 76-72 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Thursday night.

Justin Thomas’ free throw with 8:32 left gave the Gamecocks a 63-53 lead before the Eagles outscored them 17-6 and led by a point on James Baker’s tip-in with 45 seconds left. Roub converted a three-point play with 29 seconds left, and after an Eagles’ timeout, Thomas missed a jump shot with 19 seconds to go.

Derrick Cook and Ty Hudson each made a pair of foul shots to seal the win. Cook and Hudson each scored 13 and Jacara Cross 12 for the Gamecocks (6-8).

Tyzhaun Claude led the Eagles (6-8) with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Djimon Henson scored 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

