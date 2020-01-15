Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jamal Murray exits game in 1st half after rolling left ankle

January 15, 2020 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Charlotte Hornets after leaving late in the first half after rolling his left ankle.

Murray tried to contest a 3-point shot by Terry Rozier on Wednesday night and appeared to land on Rozier’s foot. Murray instantly grabbed at his ankle as play was stopped. He was helped off the floor by teammates and then placed in a wheelchair once he left the court.

Murray had five points and one assist against the Hornets before leaving. He was also dealing with a sore back. Murray is averaging 17.9 points a game this season.

The short-handed Nuggets were already without Gary Harris (groin) and Paul Millsap (bruised knee).

Advertisement

Reserve Monte Morris figured to get more time with the first unit in Murray’s absence.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|16 AFCEA DC January Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2020 National Guard Biathlon Western Regionals

Today in History

1883: Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act passed