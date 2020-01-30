Listen Live Sports

James, Homesley lift Liberty past Kennesaw State 83-45

January 30, 2020 9:25 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Liberty players in double figures as the Flames won their 10th consecutive home game, routing Kennesaw State 83-45 on Thursday night. Caleb Homesley added 15 points for the Flames. Elijah Cuffee chipped in 11, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 11 and Myo Baxter-Bell had 11.

Liberty (20-3, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) totaled 49 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Tyler Hooker had 12 points for the Owls (1-20, 0-8), who have now lost 12 straight games.

Liberty takes on Florida Gulf Coast at home on Saturday. Kennesaw State takes on North Florida on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

