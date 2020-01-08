Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Jaworski, Stephens net 19, Lafayette tops Holy Cross 82-64

January 8, 2020 10:34 pm
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 19 points to join the 1,000-point club and Lafayette defeated Holy Cross 82-64 on Wednesday night.

E.J. Stephens came off the bench to scored 19 points for the Leopards (9-5, 1-2 Patriot League), Dylan Hastings added 14 points with five blocks and Myles Cherry scored 13 points. Jaworski needed nien points and got that quickly as he scored 13 in the first half. He also finished with five assists and four steals.

Holy Cross made a late surge to close with 42-39 at halftime but Lafayette steadily pulled away in the second half.

Connor Niego had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (2-14, 1-2), Joe Pridgen and Ryan Wade added 12 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

