Jean-Baptiste, Ryan lead Chattanooga past Wofford 72-59

January 15, 2020 10:01 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste scored 18 points and Matt Ryan had 17 points as Chattanooga topped Wofford 72-59 on Wednesday night.

Ramon Vila added 14 points for the Mocs (12-6, 3-2 Southern Conference).

Nathan Hoover had 20 points for the Terriers (11-7, 3-2). Storm Murphy added six assists.

Chattanooga scored the first 10 points and went on to lead 43-20 at halftime. The Mocs shot 53% and made 7 of 14 3-pointers in the first half. Wofford shot 31% and made only eight field goals in the first half.

Chattanooga plays at UNC Greensboro on Saturday. Wofford will be at home against Furman on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

