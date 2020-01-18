Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jimenez double fires Wolves to comeback win at Southampton

January 18, 2020 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Two-goal Raul Jimenez was the inspiration as Wolverhampton came storming back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Southampton pair Jan Bednarek and Shane Long both scored in the opening 35 minutes to seemingly put their side on course for a sixth victory in seven matches.

But Portuguese teenager Pedro Neto reduced the deficit for Wolverhampton in the 53rd after pouncing on Adama Traore’s center.

Jimenez then converted a penalty to level after Jonny was sandwiched by Jack Stephens and Bednarek. Referee Darren England, making his Premier League debut, initially awarded a corner before his decision was overturned by VAR.

Advertisement

Mexico striker Jimenez completed the Wolverhampton turnaround by scoring in the 76th minute after more good work from Traore.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending