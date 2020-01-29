JMU looks to end streak vs Charleston

College of Charleston (12-9, 6-3) vs. James Madison (8-12, 1-8)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks to extend James Madison’s conference losing streak to seven games. James Madison’s last CAA win came against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 64-60 on Jan. 2. College of Charleston came up short in a 72-70 game at home to UNC Wilmington in its last outing.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: College of Charleston has been fueled by senior leadership while James Madison has depended on freshmen this year. For the Cougars, seniors Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 65 percent of all Cougars points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively scored 53 percent of James Madison’s points this season, including 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cougars have scored 79.1 points per game against CAA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.1 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last five games. Riller has accounted for 28 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: James Madison has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 82.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. James Madison has an assist on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) over its previous three outings while College of Charleston has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic James Madison offense has averaged 74.1 possessions per game this season, ranking the Dukes 26th nationally. College of Charleston has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 67.1 possessions per game (ranked 290th).

