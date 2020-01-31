JMU looks to end streak vs UNCW

UNC Wilmington (7-16, 2-8) vs. James Madison (8-13, 1-9)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington looks to extend James Madison’s conference losing streak to eight games. James Madison’s last CAA win came against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 64-60 on Jan. 2. UNC Wilmington fell 77-66 at Towson in its last outing.

EARLY RISERS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to score 53 percent of James Madison’s points this season and 63 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UNC Wilmington, Jaylen Sims, Shykeim Phillips and Imajae Dodd have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Seahawks have scored 65.5 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 61 per game they put up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 38.5 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 63.

COLD SPELL: James Madison has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.6 points while giving up 83.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison gets to the line more often than any other CAA team. The Dukes have averaged 23.6 foul shots per game this season.

