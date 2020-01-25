Listen Live Sports

Johnson leads Appalachian St. past Coastal Carolina 78-58

January 25, 2020 4:43 pm
 
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Isaac Johnson matched his career high with a season-high 22 points as Appalachian State romped past Coastal Carolina 78-58 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers built a 21-4 lead and never trailed. They extended the lead to 40-22 at intermission. Tommy Burton’s basket with 17:11 left brought Coastal Carolina within 42-34; the only time the Chanticleers got within single digits in the second half.

Justin Forrest had 19 points for Appalachian State (11-10, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference). O’Showen Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kendall Lewis had 10 points.

DeVante’ Jones had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (11-10, 4-6). Burton added 12 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Brewton had 11 points.

Appalachian State takes on Arkansas State on the road on Thursday. Coastal Carolina faces Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

