Johnson lifts UALR over Texas St. 72-68

January 2, 2020 10:17 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Kamani Johnson recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly defeated Texas State 72-68 on Thursday night. Ruot Monyyong added 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Trojans. Monyyong also had three blocks for the Trojans.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-5, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jaizec Lottie added 10 points.

The Trojans were in trouble after the first half, heading to halftime trailing 39-28. But the home team mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow victory. The Bobcats’ 29 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Nijal Pearson had 25 points for the Bobcats (7-7, 0-3). Mason Harrell added 17 points. Caleb Asberry had 12 points.

Arkansas-Little Rock matches up against Texas-Arlington at home on Saturday. Texas State plays Arkansas State on the road on Saturday.

