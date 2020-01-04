Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Johnson scores 34 to lead Nevada past Boise St. 83-66

January 4, 2020 9:06 pm
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jazz Johnson drained 8 of 12 3-pointers and scored 34 points, both career highs, and Nevada beat Boise State 83-66 on Saturday.

Jalen Harris had 15 points for Nevada (10-5, 3-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory, and Lindsey Drew added 14 points and nine assists.

Johnson, a graduate transfer from Portland, had 21 points in the first half, when the Wolf Pack made 8 of 17 3-pointers and shot 54% but only led 39-35.

Boise State couldn’t keep pace in the second half. Nevada was 6 of 12 behind the arc and shot 58% but the Bronco went 1 of 11 from distance and shot 31%. Free throw shooting helped Boise State, the Broncos going 14 of 15 from the line to 2 of 4 for Nevada.

Nevada finished at 56% overall but was outscored by 16 from the foul line.

Derrick Alston Jr. had 15 points for the Broncos (10-6, 2-2), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Justinian Jessup added 12 points and RJ Williams 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

