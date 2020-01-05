Jones, CCU host La.-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe (6-7, 2-2) vs. Coastal Carolina (9-6, 2-2)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Michael Ertel and Louisiana-Monroe will face DeVante’ Jones and Coastal Carolina. The junior Ertel has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games. Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 15.8 points and six assists over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Jones has put up 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists to lead the charge for the Chanticleers. Tommy Burton is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.9 points and seven rebounds per game. The Warhawks have been led by Ertel, who is averaging 17.1 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Warhawks have scored 72 points per game against Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they managed over seven non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ertel has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. Ertel has accounted for 19 field goals and nine assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Chanticleers are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 9-1 when they exceed 68 points. The Warhawks are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 6-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Chanticleers are 6-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 3-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Warhawks are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or worse, and 0-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense is ranked 22nd in the nation by scoring 80.5 points per game this year. Louisiana-Monroe has only averaged 64.4 points per game, which ranks 260th.

