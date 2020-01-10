Jones, CCU visit UTA

Coastal Carolina (10-7, 3-3) vs. Texas-Arlington (6-11, 2-4)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as DeVante’ Jones and Coastal Carolina will take on David Azore and Texas-Arlington. The sophomore Jones is averaging 17.8 points and five assists over the last five games. Azore, a junior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Coastal Carolina’s Jones, Tommy Burton and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Chanticleers scoring over the last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Mavericks have scored 72.2 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 65.6 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Chanticleers are 0-6 when they score 68 points or fewer and 10-1 when they exceed 68 points. The Mavericks are 0-8 when allowing 71 or more points and 6-3 when holding opponents below 71.

WINNING WHEN: Coastal Carolina is a perfect 7-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Chanticleers are 3-7 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

