Jones lifts Coastal Carolina past Georgia St. 74-72

January 4, 2020 5:11 pm
 
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 23 points as Coastal Carolina narrowly beat Georgia State 74-72 on Saturday.

Keishawn Brewton had 14 points for Coastal Carolina (9-6, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Hosana Kitenge added 12 points. Garrick Green had 10 points for the hosts.

The Chanticleers forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Justin Roberts had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (10-5, 3-1). Corey Allen added 12 points. Kane Williams had 11 points and seven assists.

Coastal Carolina takes on Louisiana-Monroe at home on Monday. Georgia State matches up against Arkansas State on the road on Monday.

