The Associated Press
 
Jones scores 16 to lift Nicholls St. over Lamar 61-52

January 8, 2020 10:37 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Andre Jones posted 16 points and seven steals as Nicholls State topped Lamar 61-52 on Wednesday night.

Dexter McClanahan had 17 points and six rebounds for Nicholls State (10-6, 4-1 Southland Conference). Warith Alatishe added seven rebounds.

Ellis Jefferson had 13 points and seven assists for the Cardinals (8-8, 2-3). Anderson Kopp added 11 points. T.J. Atwood had 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists.

Nicholls State matches up against Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Saturday. Lamar plays Houston Baptist on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News

