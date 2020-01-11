Listen Live Sports

Jones scores 33, C. Arkansas beats Sam Houston St. 89-82

January 11, 2020 8:10 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — DeAndre Jones poured in a career-high 33 points as Central Arkansas defeated Sam Houston State 89-82 on Saturday, pulling even with the Bearkats in Southland Conference play.

Rylan Bergersen tied a career high with 21 points and had seven rebounds while Eddy Kayouloud added 10 points for Central Arkansas (5-12, 4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

A 4-1 burst late in the game took Central Arkansas from a 76-76 tie to an 80-77 lead with 1:37 to play on a Kayouloud layup. Bergersen and Collin Cooper went 9-of-10 at the line in the final minute and the Bears made 33-of-38 free throws with Jones sinking 13-of-16.

Dainan Swoope scored a season-high 20 points for the Bearkats (11-6, 4-2). Chad Bowie added 18 points. Kai Mitchell had 13 points.

Zach Nutall scored seven points, half his average, on 3-of-11 shooting.

Central Arkansas faces Stephen F. Austin at home on Wednesday. Sam Houston State matches up against Lamar on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

