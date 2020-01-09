Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Joyner carries Merrimack over Mount St. Mary’s 64-61

January 9, 2020 9:47 pm
 
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Idris Joyner had 12 points as Merrimack narrowly defeated Mount St. Mary’s 64-61 on Thursday night.

Jordan Minor had 11 points for Merrimack (8-8, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Mykel Derring added 11 points and Juvaris Hayes had six assists and five steals.

Malik Jefferson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-11, 1-2). Vado Morse added 12 points and Damian Chong Qui had 11.

Jalen Gibbs, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Mountaineers, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Merrimack plays Central Connecticut on the road on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s faces Bryant on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

