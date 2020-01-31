JSU looks to extend streak vs Belmont

Belmont (15-7, 6-3) vs. Jacksonville State (9-13, 4-5)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Belmont. In its last five wins against the Bruins, Jacksonville State has won by an average of 8 points. Belmont’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, a 66-53 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Bruins are led by sophomores Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel. Muszynski is averaging 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Kunkel is accounting for 16.8 points per game. The Gamecocks have been led by De’Torrion Ware and Jacara Cross, who have combined to score 22.9 points per outing.

Advertisement

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Gamecocks have scored 70.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they put up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Grayson Murphy has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. Murphy has accounted for 13 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Jacksonville State is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bruins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. Jacksonville State has an assist on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Belmont has assists on 57 of 90 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an average of 81.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.