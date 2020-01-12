Listen Live Sports

Juuse Saros, Kyle Turris lead Predators past Jets, 1-0

January 12, 2020 5:40 pm
 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Juuse Saros made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Turris scored in the first period and the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Sunday.

The Predators are 3-1-1 in their past five games to improve to 21-16-7.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets. They have lost six straight at home.

Predators captain Roman Josi had his points streak end at 12 games. He had 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists) during the career-high run and franchise record for defensemen. It was the NHL’s longest active streak.

Saros stopped Andrew Copp on a short-handed breakaway early in the first period.

A Winnipeg turnover in its defensive zone led to Yakov Trenin and Turris going in alone on Hellebuyck. Trenin passed the puck across the front of the net to Turris and he beat Hellebuyck.

NOTES: Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman left in the first period with a lower-body injury and didn’t return. … Turris scored his first goal since Dec. 3, and sixth of the season.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.

