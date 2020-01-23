Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kaila Charles scores 20, No. 20 Maryland women beat Illinois

January 23, 2020 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kaila Charles had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 20 Maryland beat Illinois 79-60 on Thursday night.

Shakira Austin added 14 points and Sara Vujacic scored 11 for the Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight. Vujacic was 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Maryland opened the game with a 10-0 run and led the entire way, going into the break with a 40-27 lead. The Illini (10-9, 1-7) twice cut the deficit to nine early in the third quarter, but Maryland led by double digits for the rest of the second half.

The Terrapins outrebounded Illinois 19-7 on the offensive glass and 52-35 overall.

Advertisement

Ali Andrews scored 20 points and Petra Holesinska had 14 points for Illinois, which has lost three in a row.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in