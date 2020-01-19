Kane gets 1,000th point, Blackhawks beat Jets 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane reached 1,000 career points when he picked up an assist on Brandon Saad’s third-period goal, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

Kane became the 90th player in NHL history to reach the milestone with 5:46 left. The All-Star winger passed from behind the net to Ryan Carpenter in the right circle. Carpenter then fed a wide-open Saad at the left side of the net for an easy tap-in before goalie Connor Hellebuyck could slide across the crease.

The 31-year-old Kane got an extended ovation from the crowd of 21,487 and was mobbed by teammates after extending his point streak to 10 games. Saad made sure to pick up the puck before joining the celebration.

Alex Nylander and Erik Gustafsson each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which has climbed back into the Western Conference playoff race with an 11-4-0 run. David Kampf also scored and rookie Dominik Kubalik added an empty-netter for his 10th goal in his last seven games.

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots in the Jets’ fourth loss in five games.

HURRICANES 2, ISLANDERS 1, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Williams returned to the lineup for the first time since last year’s Eastern Conference final and scored in the shootout to lift Carolina over New York.

James Reimer stopped six shots in the tiebreaker for Carolina, the last against Anders Lee to lock up the win. Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen also scored in the shootout for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov had a goal in the first period.

The Hurricanes ended a three-game skid thanks to Williams, the 38-year-old who took an extended break after last season. He scored in the eighth round of the shootout.

Lee scored in regulation, and Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier connected in the shootout for New York, but the Islanders lost their third straight.

BLUE JACKETS 2, RANGERS 1, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game with 26.5 seconds left to lift Columbus over New York for its fifth straight win.

Columbus rookie Matiss Kivlenieks made his first NHL start and stopped 31 shots. The surging Blue Jackets are 15-2-4 since Dec. 9. They are also 8-1-3 in their last 12 road games.

Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei opened the scoring at 18:28 of the first period.

PENGUINS 4, BRUINS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Johnson and Bryan Rust scored third-period goals as Pittsburgh rallied to defeat Boston.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-0 in the first period before scoring four unanswered goals. Dominik Simon and Teddy Blueger also scored, and Matt Murray rebounded from a shaky start to make 34 saves.

David Pastrnak scored his 37th goal, Patrice Bergeron scored his 21st and Anders Bjork his eighth for Boston.

