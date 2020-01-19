Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24

|Tennessee
|10
|7
|0
|7
|—
|24
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|0
|14
|—
|35
First Quarter
Ten_FG Joseph 30, 11:29.
Ten_Henry 4 run (Joseph kick), 5:52.
KC_Hill 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :46.
Second Quarter
Ten_Kelly 1 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 6:39.
KC_Hill 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:03.
KC_Mahomes 27 run (Butker kick), :11.
Fourth Quarter
KC_D.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:50.
KC_Watkins 60 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:33.
Ten_Firkser 22 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 4:18.
A_73,656.
___
|
|Ten
|KC
|First downs
|20
|27
|Total Net Yards
|295
|404
|Rushes-yards
|23-85
|27-112
|Passing
|210
|292
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|4-61
|5-105
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-0
|23-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-27
|2-2
|Punts
|3-46.3
|3-40.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-85
|9-61
|Time of Possession
|30:10
|29:50
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 19-69, Tannehill 3-11, Mariota 1-5. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-53, D.Williams 17-45, Hill 1-7, Thompson 1-7.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 21-31-0-209, Kern 1-1-0-28. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-294.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, C.Davis 5-65, Humphries 4-25, A.Brown 3-51, J.Smith 3-38, Henry 2-(minus 8), Hooker 1-28, Firkser 1-22, Pruitt 1-9, Lewis 1-6, Kelly 1-1. Kansas City, Watkins 7-114, Hill 5-67, D.Williams 5-44, Kelce 3-30, Robinson 2-31, Hardman 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.