Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24

January 19, 2020 6:16 pm
 
Tennessee 10 7 0 7 24
Kansas City 7 14 0 14 35

First Quarter

Ten_FG Joseph 30, 11:29.

Ten_Henry 4 run (Joseph kick), 5:52.

KC_Hill 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :46.

Second Quarter

Ten_Kelly 1 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 6:39.

KC_Hill 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:03.

KC_Mahomes 27 run (Butker kick), :11.

Fourth Quarter

KC_D.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:50.

KC_Watkins 60 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:33.

Ten_Firkser 22 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 4:18.

A_73,656.

Ten KC
First downs 20 27
Total Net Yards 295 404
Rushes-yards 23-85 27-112
Passing 210 292
Punt Returns 1-9 2-7
Kickoff Returns 4-61 5-105
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 23-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 2-2
Punts 3-46.3 3-40.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-85 9-61
Time of Possession 30:10 29:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 19-69, Tannehill 3-11, Mariota 1-5. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-53, D.Williams 17-45, Hill 1-7, Thompson 1-7.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 21-31-0-209, Kern 1-1-0-28. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-294.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, C.Davis 5-65, Humphries 4-25, A.Brown 3-51, J.Smith 3-38, Henry 2-(minus 8), Hooker 1-28, Firkser 1-22, Pruitt 1-9, Lewis 1-6, Kelly 1-1. Kansas City, Watkins 7-114, Hill 5-67, D.Williams 5-44, Kelce 3-30, Robinson 2-31, Hardman 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

