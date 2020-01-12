Kansas City 51, Houston 31

|Houston
|21
|3
|7
|0
|—
|31
|Kansas City
|0
|28
|13
|10
|—
|51
First Quarter
Hou_Stills 54 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 11:59.
Hou_L.Johnson 10 blocked punt return (Fairbairn kick), 10:06.
Hou_Fells 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:21.
Second Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 10:54.
KC_D.Williams 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.
KC_Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:05.
KC_Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:31.
KC_Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :44.
Third Quarter
KC_D.Williams 1 run (kick failed), 11:24.
KC_D.Williams 5 run (Butker kick), 4:39.
Hou_Watson 5 run (Fairbairn kick), :24.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Bell 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:52.
KC_FG Butker 24, 8:06.
A_73,503.
|
|Hou
|KC
|First downs
|23
|29
|Total Net Yards
|442
|434
|Rushes-yards
|21-94
|21-118
|Passing
|348
|316
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|3-51
|6-142
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-52-0
|23-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-40
|1-5
|Punts
|3-45.7
|4-30.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-87
|4-37
|Time of Possession
|34:35
|25:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Hyde 13-44, Watson 6-37, D.Johnson 1-11, Reid 1-2. Kansas City, Mahomes 7-53, D.Williams 12-47, Watkins 1-14, Hill 1-4.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 31-52-0-388. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-321.
RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 9-118, Fuller 5-89, D.Johnson 5-23, Stills 3-80, Fells 3-22, Hyde 3-18, Carter 1-17, Jones 1-14, Thomas 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 10-134, Hill 3-41, Watkins 2-76, D.Williams 2-21, Hardman 2-19, Bell 2-15, Yelder 1-11, Robinson 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 51.
