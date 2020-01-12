Kansas City 51, Houston 31

Houston 21 3 7 0 — 31 Kansas City 0 28 13 10 — 51

First Quarter

Hou_Stills 54 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 11:59.

Hou_L.Johnson 10 blocked punt return (Fairbairn kick), 10:06.

Hou_Fells 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:21.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 10:54.

KC_D.Williams 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.

KC_Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:05.

KC_Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:31.

KC_Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :44.

Third Quarter

KC_D.Williams 1 run (kick failed), 11:24.

KC_D.Williams 5 run (Butker kick), 4:39.

Hou_Watson 5 run (Fairbairn kick), :24.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Bell 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:52.

KC_FG Butker 24, 8:06.

A_73,503.

Hou KC First downs 23 29 Total Net Yards 442 434 Rushes-yards 21-94 21-118 Passing 348 316 Punt Returns 1-11 2-1 Kickoff Returns 3-51 6-142 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 31-52-0 23-35-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-40 1-5 Punts 3-45.7 4-30.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 7-87 4-37 Time of Possession 34:35 25:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Hyde 13-44, Watson 6-37, D.Johnson 1-11, Reid 1-2. Kansas City, Mahomes 7-53, D.Williams 12-47, Watkins 1-14, Hill 1-4.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 31-52-0-388. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-321.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 9-118, Fuller 5-89, D.Johnson 5-23, Stills 3-80, Fells 3-22, Hyde 3-18, Carter 1-17, Jones 1-14, Thomas 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 10-134, Hill 3-41, Watkins 2-76, D.Williams 2-21, Hardman 2-19, Bell 2-15, Yelder 1-11, Robinson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 51.

