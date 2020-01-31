Kansas City Chiefs Game Stats

A game-by-game summary recap of the Kansas City Chiefs:

Game 1 Kansas City 17 6 7 10—40 Jacksonville 7 6 0 13—26 First Quarter

KC_Watkins 68 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:24.

KC_FG Butker 28, 8:57.

Jac_Chark 35 pass from Foles (Lambo kick), 5:23.

KC_Watkins 49 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:36.

Second Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 37, 11:36.

KC_FG Butker 25, 7:56.

Jac_FG Lambo 23, 4:22.

KC_FG Butker 46, :24.

Third Quarter

KC_Dam.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 2:25.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Watkins 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:56.

Jac_Westbrook 15 pass from Minshew (pass failed), 7:32.

KC_FG Butker 35, 3:33.

Jac_Conley 21 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 1:55.

A_60,157.

___

KC Jac First downs 24 18 Total Net Yards 491 428 Rushes-yards 26-113 16-81 Passing 378 347 Punt Returns 1-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-45 2-38 Interceptions Ret. 1-5 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-34-0 27-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-3 Punts 1-51.0 2-48.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-55 10-71 Time of Possession 31:15 28:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 10-81, Dam.Williams 13-26, Hill 1-5, Mahomes 1-2, Moore 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Fournette 13-66, Armstead 1-7, Minshew 1-6, Westbrook 1-2.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 25-33-0-378, Moore 0-1-0-0. Jacksonville, Foles 5-8-0-75, Minshew 22-25-1-275.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Watkins 9-198, Dam.Williams 6-39, Kelce 3-88, Hill 2-16, Sherman 1-15, McCoy 1-12, Bell 1-7, Thompson 1-3, D.Robinson 1-0. Jacksonville, Conley 6-97, Westbrook 5-30, Chark 4-146, O’Shaughnessy 4-32, Fournette 4-28, Swaim 4-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

Game 2 Kansas City 0 28 0 0—28 Oakland 10 0 0 0—10 First Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 28, 10:21.

Oak_T.Williams 4 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:46.

Second Quarter

KC_Robinson 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:55.

KC_Hardman 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:51.

KC_Kelce 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:41.

KC_Robinson 39 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :40.

A_52,748.

___

KC Oak First downs 24 19 Total Net Yards 464 307 Rushes-yards 22-31 19-129 Passing 433 178 Punt Returns 6-48 2-10 Kickoff Returns 2-37 1-30 Interceptions Ret. 2-10 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 30-44-0 23-38-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 3-20 Punts 5-39.2 6-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 10-114 7-52 Time of Possession 32:35 27:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 11-23, Dam.Williams 9-8, Thompson 1-1, Mahomes 1-(minus 1). Oakland, Jacobs 12-99, Carr 2-18, Washington 3-9, Richard 2-3.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 30-44-0-443. Oakland, Carr 23-38-2-198.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-107, Robinson 6-172, Watkins 6-49, Hardman 4-61, Dam.Williams 3-48, McCoy 3-0, Thomas 1-6. Oakland, Waller 6-63, T.Williams 5-46, Renfrow 4-30, Carrier 3-33, Washington 2-26, Richard 2-2, Grant 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

Game 3 Baltimore 6 0 7 15—28 Kansas City 0 23 7 3—33 First Quarter

Bal_Ingram 2 run (run failed), 4:24.

Second Quarter

KC_McCoy 1 run (Butker kick), 14:18.

KC_Robinson 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:52.

KC_Hardman 83 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 3:00.

KC_FG Butker 42, :05.

Third Quarter

Bal_Ingram 19 run (Tucker kick), 10:35.

KC_McCoy 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:07.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Ingram 1 run (pass failed), 12:22.

Bal_FG Tucker 39, 6:39.

KC_FG Butker 36, 4:36.

Bal_Jackson 9 run (run failed), 2:01.

A_73,390.

___

Bal KC First downs 29 27 Total Net Yards 452 503 Rushes-yards 32-203 26-140 Passing 249 363 Punt Returns 0-0 1-9 Kickoff Returns 2-47 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-43-0 27-37-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 1-11 Punts 3-51.0 2-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0 Penalties-Yards 7-60 4-31 Time of Possession 32:44 27:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Ingram 16-103, Edwards 7-53, Jackson 8-46, J.Hill 1-1. Kansas City, Dar.Williams 9-62, McCoy 8-54, Mahomes 4-9, Thompson 4-8, Hardman 1-7.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 22-43-0-267. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-37-0-374.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Boyle 4-58, Ingram 4-32, Snead 3-47, Andrews 3-15, M.Brown 2-49, Roberts 2-37, Edwards 2-15, H.Hurst 2-14. Kansas City, Kelce 7-89, Watkins 5-64, Dar.Williams 5-47, Robinson 3-43, McCoy 3-26, Hardman 2-97, Pringle 1-7, Bell 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

Game 4 Kansas City 0 13 7 14—34 Detroit 10 3 10 7—30 First Quarter

Det_FG Prater 25, 9:22.

Det_Hockenson 5 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 3:05.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 23, 14:12.

KC_McCoy 1 run (Butker kick), 4:13.

Det_FG Prater 48, 1:03.

KC_FG Butker 44, :02.

Third Quarter

KC_Breeland 100 fumble return (Butker kick), 9:08.

Det_FG Prater 53, 6:19.

Det_Golladay 9 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 1:10.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Dar.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 12:09.

Det_Golladay 6 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:26.

KC_Dar.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), :20.

A_65,188.

___

KC Det First downs 29 29 Total Net Yards 438 447 Rushes-yards 25-123 35-186 Passing 315 261 Punt Returns 2-3 1-(minu Kickoff Returns 6-142 2-29 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-42-0 21-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-30 Punts 2-45.5 3-43.7 Fumbles-Lost 4-3 2-2 Penalties-Yards 7-51 8-48 Time of Possession 26:06 33:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 11-56, Mahomes 6-54, Dar.Williams 8-13. Detroit, K.Johnson 26-125, McKissic 4-30, Stafford 2-18, T.Johnson 3-13.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 24-42-0-315. Detroit, Stafford 21-34-0-291.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-85, D.Robinson 4-35, Watkins 3-54, Dar.Williams 3-43, Yelder 2-43, McCoy 2-33, Hardman 2-9, Pringle 1-13. Detroit, Golladay 5-67, M.Jones 3-77, Hockenson 3-27, L.Thomas 3-25, Hall 2-47, K.Johnson 2-32, McKissic 1-11, Bawden 1-4, T.Johnson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 36.

___

Game 5 Indianapolis 7 6 0 6—19 Kansas City 3 7 0 3—13 First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 29, 9:02.

Ind_Brissett 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:44.

Second Quarter

KC_Pringle 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:08.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 32, 11:12.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 32, :10.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 31, 7:40.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 29, 2:27.

KC_FG Butker 36, 1:16.

A_73,352.

___

Ind KC First downs 25 18 Total Net Yards 331 324 Rushes-yards 45-180 14-36 Passing 151 288 Punt Returns 0-0 2-1 Kickoff Returns 2-48 1-22 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-30 Comp-Att-Int 18-29-1 22-39-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-33 Punts 3-41.0 4-38.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 7-50 11-125 Time of Possession 37:15 22:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 29-132, Wilkins 7-28, Pascal 1-12, Brissett 6-9, Hines 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 9-23, Mahomes 3-17, Sherman 1-2, Hardman 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 18-29-1-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-39-0-321.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hines 4-46, Hilton 4-37, Doyle 3-19, Mack 3-16, Alie-Cox 1-10, Pascal 1-8, Ebron 1-8, Cain 1-7. Kansas City, Pringle 6-103, Hardman 4-79, Kelce 4-70, Robinson 3-31, Dam.Williams 3-15, McCoy 2-23.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

Game 6 Houston 3 20 0 8—31 Kansas City 17 0 7 0—24 First Quarter

KC_Hill 46 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:42.

KC_FG Butker 41, 10:19.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 5:46.

KC_Dam.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:28.

Second Quarter

Hou_D.Johnson 11 pass from Watson (kick failed), 12:15.

Hou_Hyde 2 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:06.

Hou_Watson 3 run (Fairbairn kick), :16.

Third Quarter

KC_Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:30.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Watson 1 run (Hopkins pass from Watson), 6:17.

A_73,323.

___

Hou KC First downs 35 20 Total Net Yards 472 309 Rushes-yards 41-192 11-53 Passing 280 256 Punt Returns 1-10 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-20 5-105 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-0 Comp-Att-Int 30-42-2 19-35-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-17 Punts 0-0.0 2-59.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 10-70 11-79 Time of Possession 39:48 20:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Hyde 26-116, Watson 10-42, D.Johnson 5-34. Kansas City, McCoy 8-44, Dam.Williams 1-6, Thomas 1-4, Mahomes 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Houston, Watson 30-42-2-280. Kansas City, Mahomes 19-35-1-273.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 9-55, Fells 6-69, W.Fuller 5-44, Coutee 4-39, Akins 3-39, D.Johnson 2-20, Hyde 1-14. Kansas City, Hill 5-80, Kelce 4-58, Hardman 4-45, Pringle 2-24, McCoy 2-0, Dar.Williams 1-52, Dam.Williams 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 46. Kansas City, Butker 50.

___

Game 7 Kansas City 10 10 7 3—30 Denver 6 0 0 0— 6 First Quarter

Den_Freeman 1 run (run failed), 9:06.

KC_Hardman 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:10.

KC_FG Butker 33, 1:00.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 20, 8:01.

KC_Ragland 5 fumble return (Butker kick), 7:10.

Third Quarter

KC_Hill 57 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 4:20.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 39, 5:04.

A_76,748.

___

KC Den First downs 14 15 Total Net Yards 271 205 Rushes-yards 27-80 21-71 Passing 191 134 Punt Returns 4-50 4-12 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-30-0 21-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-2 9-79 Punts 6-44.3 7-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1 Penalties-Yards 6-46 4-33 Time of Possession 32:13 27:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 12-64, Sherman 2-7, Dam.Williams 9-7, Mahomes 1-2, Dar.Williams 2-1, Moore 1-(minus 1). Denver, Lindsay 11-36, Freeman 10-35.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 10-11-0-76, Moore 10-19-0-117. Denver, Flacco 21-34-0-213.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 6-44, Hill 3-74, Robinson 3-31, Hardman 2-28, McCoy 2-12, Dar.Williams 2-5, Dam.Williams 2-(minus 1). Denver, Sutton 6-87, Sanders 5-60, Freeman 4-32, Hamilton 2-4, Janovich 1-22, Fant 1-7, Spencer 1-5, Lindsay 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 45.

___

Game 8 Green Bay 14 0 3 14—31 Kansas City 0 17 0 7—24 First Quarter

GB_A.Jones 4 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.

GB_J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:09.

Second Quarter

KC_Kelce 29 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 10:55.

KC_Hardman 30 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 6:14.

KC_FG Butker 28, :56.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 35, 1:31.

Fourth Quarter

GB_J.Williams 3 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:57.

KC_Dam.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 9:01.

GB_A.Jones 67 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:02.

A_73,558.

___

GB KC First downs 21 21 Total Net Yards 374 337 Rushes-yards 26-118 20-88 Passing 256 249 Punt Returns 0-0 1-18 Kickoff Returns 3-48 4-95 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 24-36-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-49 2-18 Punts 3-35.3 3-51.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 4-25 3-30 Time of Possession 33:13 26:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 13-67, Rodgers 6-29, J.Williams 7-22. Kansas City, McCoy 9-40, Dam.Williams 7-30, Dar.Williams 2-10, Hill 1-5, Moore 1-3.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 23-33-0-305. Kansas City, Moore 24-36-0-267.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, A.Jones 7-159, Lazard 5-42, Graham 3-20, J.Williams 3-14, Kumerow 2-48, Lewis 1-11, Allison 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 6-76, Watkins 5-45, Kelce 4-63, McCoy 4-23, Hardman 2-55, Robinson 2-6, Thompson 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 50.

___

Game 9 Minnesota 7 3 6 7—23 Kansas City 7 3 10 6—26 First Quarter

KC_T.Hill 40 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 8:21.

Min_O.Johnson 4 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 2:50.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 24, 4:34.

Min_FG Bailey 29, :06.

Third Quarter

Min_Abdullah 16 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 11:51.

KC_Dam.Williams 91 run (Butker kick), 6:13.

KC_FG Butker 45, :30.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:59.

KC_FG Butker 54, 2:30.

KC_FG Butker 44, :00.

A_73,615.

___

Min KC First downs 17 17 Total Net Yards 308 377 Rushes-yards 27-96 18-147 Passing 212 230 Punt Returns 5-29 2-17 Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-101 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-38-0 25-35-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 5-45 Punts 8-44.1 5-50.2 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1 Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-25 Time of Possession 28:12 31:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 21-71, Diggs 1-12, Mattison 3-6, Cousins 1-5, Abdullah 1-2. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 12-125, McCoy 3-9, Hardman 1-7, T.Hill 1-5, Dar.Williams 1-1.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 19-38-0-220. Kansas City, Moore 25-35-0-275.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 4-45, I.Smith 4-33, Treadwell 3-58, Rudolph 3-23, Ham 2-37, Abdullah 1-16, O.Johnson 1-4, Diggs 1-4. Kansas City, Watkins 7-63, Kelce 7-62, T.Hill 6-140, Dam.Williams 2-3, Robinson 1-5, Bell 1-2, McCoy 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

