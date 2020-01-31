Kansas City Chiefs Game Stats

A game-by-game summary recap of the Kansas City Chiefs:
|Game 1
|Kansas City
|17
|6
|7
|10—40
|Jacksonville
|7
|6
|0
|13—26
|First Quarter
KC_Watkins 68 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:24.
KC_FG Butker 28, 8:57.
Jac_Chark 35 pass from Foles (Lambo kick), 5:23.
KC_Watkins 49 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:36.
Jac_FG Lambo 37, 11:36.
KC_FG Butker 25, 7:56.
Jac_FG Lambo 23, 4:22.
KC_FG Butker 46, :24.
KC_Dam.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 2:25.
KC_Watkins 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:56.
Jac_Westbrook 15 pass from Minshew (pass failed), 7:32.
KC_FG Butker 35, 3:33.
Jac_Conley 21 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 1:55.
A_60,157.
___
|KC
|Jac
|First downs
|24
|18
|Total Net Yards
|491
|428
|Rushes-yards
|26-113
|16-81
|Passing
|378
|347
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-45
|2-38
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-5
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-34-0
|27-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-3
|Punts
|1-51.0
|2-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-55
|10-71
|Time of Possession
|31:15
|28:45
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 10-81, Dam.Williams 13-26, Hill 1-5, Mahomes 1-2, Moore 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Fournette 13-66, Armstead 1-7, Minshew 1-6, Westbrook 1-2.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 25-33-0-378, Moore 0-1-0-0. Jacksonville, Foles 5-8-0-75, Minshew 22-25-1-275.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Watkins 9-198, Dam.Williams 6-39, Kelce 3-88, Hill 2-16, Sherman 1-15, McCoy 1-12, Bell 1-7, Thompson 1-3, D.Robinson 1-0. Jacksonville, Conley 6-97, Westbrook 5-30, Chark 4-146, O’Shaughnessy 4-32, Fournette 4-28, Swaim 4-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
|Game 2
|Kansas City
|0
|28
|0
|0—28
|Oakland
|10
|0
|0
|0—10
|First Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 28, 10:21.
Oak_T.Williams 4 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:46.
KC_Robinson 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:55.
KC_Hardman 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:51.
KC_Kelce 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:41.
KC_Robinson 39 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :40.
A_52,748.
___
|KC
|Oak
|First downs
|24
|19
|Total Net Yards
|464
|307
|Rushes-yards
|22-31
|19-129
|Passing
|433
|178
|Punt Returns
|6-48
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-37
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-10
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-44-0
|23-38-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|3-20
|Punts
|5-39.2
|6-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-114
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|32:35
|27:25
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 11-23, Dam.Williams 9-8, Thompson 1-1, Mahomes 1-(minus 1). Oakland, Jacobs 12-99, Carr 2-18, Washington 3-9, Richard 2-3.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 30-44-0-443. Oakland, Carr 23-38-2-198.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-107, Robinson 6-172, Watkins 6-49, Hardman 4-61, Dam.Williams 3-48, McCoy 3-0, Thomas 1-6. Oakland, Waller 6-63, T.Williams 5-46, Renfrow 4-30, Carrier 3-33, Washington 2-26, Richard 2-2, Grant 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
|Game 3
|Baltimore
|6
|0
|7
|15—28
|Kansas City
|0
|23
|7
|3—33
|First Quarter
Bal_Ingram 2 run (run failed), 4:24.
KC_McCoy 1 run (Butker kick), 14:18.
KC_Robinson 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:52.
KC_Hardman 83 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 3:00.
KC_FG Butker 42, :05.
Bal_Ingram 19 run (Tucker kick), 10:35.
KC_McCoy 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:07.
Bal_Ingram 1 run (pass failed), 12:22.
Bal_FG Tucker 39, 6:39.
KC_FG Butker 36, 4:36.
Bal_Jackson 9 run (run failed), 2:01.
A_73,390.
___
|Bal
|KC
|First downs
|29
|27
|Total Net Yards
|452
|503
|Rushes-yards
|32-203
|26-140
|Passing
|249
|363
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-43-0
|27-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|1-11
|Punts
|3-51.0
|2-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-60
|4-31
|Time of Possession
|32:44
|27:16
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, Ingram 16-103, Edwards 7-53, Jackson 8-46, J.Hill 1-1. Kansas City, Dar.Williams 9-62, McCoy 8-54, Mahomes 4-9, Thompson 4-8, Hardman 1-7.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 22-43-0-267. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-37-0-374.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Boyle 4-58, Ingram 4-32, Snead 3-47, Andrews 3-15, M.Brown 2-49, Roberts 2-37, Edwards 2-15, H.Hurst 2-14. Kansas City, Kelce 7-89, Watkins 5-64, Dar.Williams 5-47, Robinson 3-43, McCoy 3-26, Hardman 2-97, Pringle 1-7, Bell 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
|Game 4
|Kansas City
|0
|13
|7
|14—34
|Detroit
|10
|3
|10
|7—30
|First Quarter
Det_FG Prater 25, 9:22.
Det_Hockenson 5 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 3:05.
KC_FG Butker 23, 14:12.
KC_McCoy 1 run (Butker kick), 4:13.
Det_FG Prater 48, 1:03.
KC_FG Butker 44, :02.
KC_Breeland 100 fumble return (Butker kick), 9:08.
Det_FG Prater 53, 6:19.
Det_Golladay 9 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 1:10.
KC_Dar.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 12:09.
Det_Golladay 6 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:26.
KC_Dar.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), :20.
A_65,188.
___
|KC
|Det
|First downs
|29
|29
|Total Net Yards
|438
|447
|Rushes-yards
|25-123
|35-186
|Passing
|315
|261
|Punt Returns
|2-3
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|6-142
|2-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-42-0
|21-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-30
|Punts
|2-45.5
|3-43.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-51
|8-48
|Time of Possession
|26:06
|33:54
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 11-56, Mahomes 6-54, Dar.Williams 8-13. Detroit, K.Johnson 26-125, McKissic 4-30, Stafford 2-18, T.Johnson 3-13.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 24-42-0-315. Detroit, Stafford 21-34-0-291.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-85, D.Robinson 4-35, Watkins 3-54, Dar.Williams 3-43, Yelder 2-43, McCoy 2-33, Hardman 2-9, Pringle 1-13. Detroit, Golladay 5-67, M.Jones 3-77, Hockenson 3-27, L.Thomas 3-25, Hall 2-47, K.Johnson 2-32, McKissic 1-11, Bawden 1-4, T.Johnson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 36.
___
|Game 5
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|6—19
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|0
|3—13
|First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 29, 9:02.
Ind_Brissett 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:44.
KC_Pringle 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:08.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 32, 11:12.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 32, :10.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 31, 7:40.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 29, 2:27.
KC_FG Butker 36, 1:16.
A_73,352.
___
|Ind
|KC
|First downs
|25
|18
|Total Net Yards
|331
|324
|Rushes-yards
|45-180
|14-36
|Passing
|151
|288
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-30
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-29-1
|22-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-33
|Punts
|3-41.0
|4-38.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|11-125
|Time of Possession
|37:15
|22:45
___
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 29-132, Wilkins 7-28, Pascal 1-12, Brissett 6-9, Hines 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 9-23, Mahomes 3-17, Sherman 1-2, Hardman 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 18-29-1-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-39-0-321.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hines 4-46, Hilton 4-37, Doyle 3-19, Mack 3-16, Alie-Cox 1-10, Pascal 1-8, Ebron 1-8, Cain 1-7. Kansas City, Pringle 6-103, Hardman 4-79, Kelce 4-70, Robinson 3-31, Dam.Williams 3-15, McCoy 2-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
|Game 6
|Houston
|3
|20
|0
|8—31
|Kansas City
|17
|0
|7
|0—24
|First Quarter
KC_Hill 46 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:42.
KC_FG Butker 41, 10:19.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 5:46.
KC_Dam.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:28.
Hou_D.Johnson 11 pass from Watson (kick failed), 12:15.
Hou_Hyde 2 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:06.
Hou_Watson 3 run (Fairbairn kick), :16.
KC_Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:30.
Hou_Watson 1 run (Hopkins pass from Watson), 6:17.
A_73,323.
___
|Hou
|KC
|First downs
|35
|20
|Total Net Yards
|472
|309
|Rushes-yards
|41-192
|11-53
|Passing
|280
|256
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|5-105
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-42-2
|19-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-17
|Punts
|0-0.0
|2-59.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-70
|11-79
|Time of Possession
|39:48
|20:12
___
RUSHING_Houston, Hyde 26-116, Watson 10-42, D.Johnson 5-34. Kansas City, McCoy 8-44, Dam.Williams 1-6, Thomas 1-4, Mahomes 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Houston, Watson 30-42-2-280. Kansas City, Mahomes 19-35-1-273.
RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 9-55, Fells 6-69, W.Fuller 5-44, Coutee 4-39, Akins 3-39, D.Johnson 2-20, Hyde 1-14. Kansas City, Hill 5-80, Kelce 4-58, Hardman 4-45, Pringle 2-24, McCoy 2-0, Dar.Williams 1-52, Dam.Williams 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 46. Kansas City, Butker 50.
___
|Game 7
|Kansas City
|10
|10
|7
|3—30
|Denver
|6
|0
|0
|0—
|6
|First Quarter
Den_Freeman 1 run (run failed), 9:06.
KC_Hardman 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:10.
KC_FG Butker 33, 1:00.
KC_FG Butker 20, 8:01.
KC_Ragland 5 fumble return (Butker kick), 7:10.
KC_Hill 57 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 4:20.
KC_FG Butker 39, 5:04.
A_76,748.
___
|KC
|Den
|First downs
|14
|15
|Total Net Yards
|271
|205
|Rushes-yards
|27-80
|21-71
|Passing
|191
|134
|Punt Returns
|4-50
|4-12
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-30-0
|21-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|9-79
|Punts
|6-44.3
|7-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-46
|4-33
|Time of Possession
|32:13
|27:47
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 12-64, Sherman 2-7, Dam.Williams 9-7, Mahomes 1-2, Dar.Williams 2-1, Moore 1-(minus 1). Denver, Lindsay 11-36, Freeman 10-35.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 10-11-0-76, Moore 10-19-0-117. Denver, Flacco 21-34-0-213.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 6-44, Hill 3-74, Robinson 3-31, Hardman 2-28, McCoy 2-12, Dar.Williams 2-5, Dam.Williams 2-(minus 1). Denver, Sutton 6-87, Sanders 5-60, Freeman 4-32, Hamilton 2-4, Janovich 1-22, Fant 1-7, Spencer 1-5, Lindsay 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 45.
___
|Game 8
|Green Bay
|14
|0
|3
|14—31
|Kansas City
|0
|17
|0
|7—24
|First Quarter
GB_A.Jones 4 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.
GB_J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:09.
KC_Kelce 29 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 10:55.
KC_Hardman 30 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 6:14.
KC_FG Butker 28, :56.
GB_FG Crosby 35, 1:31.
GB_J.Williams 3 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:57.
KC_Dam.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 9:01.
GB_A.Jones 67 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:02.
A_73,558.
___
|GB
|KC
|First downs
|21
|21
|Total Net Yards
|374
|337
|Rushes-yards
|26-118
|20-88
|Passing
|256
|249
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|3-48
|4-95
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-33-0
|24-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-49
|2-18
|Punts
|3-35.3
|3-51.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|33:13
|26:47
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 13-67, Rodgers 6-29, J.Williams 7-22. Kansas City, McCoy 9-40, Dam.Williams 7-30, Dar.Williams 2-10, Hill 1-5, Moore 1-3.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 23-33-0-305. Kansas City, Moore 24-36-0-267.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, A.Jones 7-159, Lazard 5-42, Graham 3-20, J.Williams 3-14, Kumerow 2-48, Lewis 1-11, Allison 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 6-76, Watkins 5-45, Kelce 4-63, McCoy 4-23, Hardman 2-55, Robinson 2-6, Thompson 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 50.
___
|Game 9
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|6
|7—23
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|10
|6—26
|First Quarter
KC_T.Hill 40 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 8:21.
Min_O.Johnson 4 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 2:50.
KC_FG Butker 24, 4:34.
Min_FG Bailey 29, :06.
Min_Abdullah 16 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 11:51.
KC_Dam.Williams 91 run (Butker kick), 6:13.
KC_FG Butker 45, :30.
Min_Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:59.
KC_FG Butker 54, 2:30.
KC_FG Butker 44, :00.
A_73,615.
___
|Min
|KC
|First downs
|17
|17
|Total Net Yards
|308
|377
|Rushes-yards
|27-96
|18-147
|Passing
|212
|230
|Punt Returns
|5-29
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-101
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-0
|25-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|5-45
|Punts
|8-44.1
|5-50.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|28:12
|31:48
___
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 21-71, Diggs 1-12, Mattison 3-6, Cousins 1-5, Abdullah 1-2. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 12-125, McCoy 3-9, Hardman 1-7, T.Hill 1-5, Dar.Williams 1-1.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 19-38-0-220. Kansas City, Moore 25-35-0-275.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 4-45, I.Smith 4-33, Treadwell 3-58, Rudolph 3-23, Ham 2-37, Abdullah 1-16, O.Johnson 1-4, Diggs 1-4. Kansas City, Watkins 7-63, Kelce 7-62, T.Hill 6-140, Dam.Williams 2-3, Robinson 1-5, Bell 1-2, McCoy 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
MORE
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.