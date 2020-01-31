Kansas City Chiefs Regular Season Statistics

COMP PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT Mahomes 484 319 65.9 4031 26 5 Moore 91 59 64.8 659 4 0 Colquitt 1 0 0.0 0 0 0 TEAM 576 378 65.6 4498 30 5 OPPONENTS 582 352 60.5 3543 21 16

RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD Dam.Williams 111 498 4.5 91t 5 McCoy 101 465 4.6 39 4 Mahomes 43 218 5.1 25 2 Dar.Williams 41 141 3.4 41 3 Thompson 37 128 3.5 12 1 Ware 17 51 3.0 6 0 Hill 8 23 2.9 5 0 Hardman 4 17 4.3 9 0 Watkins 2 12 6.0 11 0 Sherman 4 9 2.3 5 0 Kelce 1 4 4.0 4t 1 Thomas 1 4 4.0 4 0 Moore 5 -1 -0.2 3 0 TEAM 375 1569 4.2 91t 16 OPPONENTS 416 2051 4.9 68t 14

RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Kelce 97 1229 12.7 47 5 Hill 58 860 14.8 57t 7 Watkins 52 673 12.9 68t 3 Robinson 32 449 14.0 44t 4 Dam.Williams 30 213 7.1 32 2 McCoy 28 181 6.5 23 1 Hardman 26 538 20.7 83t 6 Dar.Williams 15 167 11.1 52 1 Pringle 12 170 14.2 28 1 Thompson 9 43 4.8 19 0 Bell 8 67 8.4 30 0 Ware 5 22 4.4 18 0 Yelder 3 50 16.7 24 0 Sherman 2 22 11.0 15 0 Thomas 1 6 6.0 6 0 TEAM 378 4690 12.4 83t 30 OPPONENTS 352 3881 11.0 69 21

INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Mathieu 4 70 17.5 35 0 Thornhill 3 46 15.3 46t 1 Ward 2 10 5.0 10 0 Sorensen 2 6 3.0 6 0 Breeland 2 4 2.0 4 0 Clark 1 5 5.0 5 0 Fenton 1 0 0.0 0 0 Nnadi 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 16 141 8.8 46t 1 OPPONENTS 5 23 4.6 15 0

GROSS NET IN PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK Colquitt 48 2126 44.3 41.2 21 68 1 TEAM 49 2126 43.4 40.3 21 68 1 OPPONENTS 58 2539 43.8 39.6 21 65 0

PUNT RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Hardman 18 167 9.3 36 0 Thomas 13 55 4.2 10 0 Hill 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 32 222 6.9 36 0 OPPONENTS 19 89 4.7 11 0

KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Thompson 1 27 27.0 27 0 Hardman 27 704 26.1 104t 1 Thomas 7 155 22.1 29 0 Pringle 2 41 20.5 22 0 TEAM 37 927 25.1 104t 1 OPPONENTS 37 725 19.6 30 0

SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT TEAM 90 177 103 81 0 451 OPPONENTS 80 67 57 104 0 308

SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS Butker 45 48 34 38 56 147 TEAM 45 48 34 38 56 147 OPPONENTS 23 27 21 26 53 86

